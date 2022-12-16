Soldiers shout-out to family and friends for the holidays

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team speak to friends and family back home for the holiday season while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Baghdad, Iraq, December 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Micah Merril)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 04:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868889
|VIRIN:
|221201-Z-QP664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109379694
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
