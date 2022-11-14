Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRMC Holiday Message 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    11.14.2022

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LRMC Command Team, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Landers and Command Sgt. Maj. Alain Ayan, wish staff, families and beneficiaries a happy holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 03:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868886
    VIRIN: 221114-A-GW628-740
    Filename: DOD_109379660
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC Holiday Message 2022, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    LRMC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT