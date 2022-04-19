Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Project Venom’ wins PACAF Spark Tank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A team of three 18th Wing Airmen took first place in this year’s Pacific Air Forces Spark Tank, earning $126,000 toward funding for their idea, “Project Venom” during the competition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 7, 2022. Out of six teams who pitched their ideas to top leadership at Spark Tank, an annual event providing funding for new ideas which directly enhance mission capabilities and readiness, Project Venom was chosen for its innovative and cost-effective design. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 02:08
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 868884
    VIRIN: 220419-F-ZJ963-183
    Filename: DOD_109379549
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Project Venom’ wins PACAF Spark Tank, by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    innovation

    18th LRS

    Spark Tank

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    innovation
    18th LRS
    Spark Tank
    Project Venom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT