A team of three 18th Wing Airmen took first place in this year’s Pacific Air Forces Spark Tank, earning $126,000 toward funding for their idea, “Project Venom” during the competition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 7, 2022. Out of six teams who pitched their ideas to top leadership at Spark Tank, an annual event providing funding for new ideas which directly enhance mission capabilities and readiness, Project Venom was chosen for its innovative and cost-effective design. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 02:08
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|868884
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-ZJ963-183
|Filename:
|DOD_109379549
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Project Venom’ wins PACAF Spark Tank, by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF
Kadena Air Base
innovation
18th LRS
Spark Tank
