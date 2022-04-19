‘Project Venom’ wins PACAF Spark Tank

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A team of three 18th Wing Airmen took first place in this year’s Pacific Air Forces Spark Tank, earning $126,000 toward funding for their idea, “Project Venom” during the competition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 7, 2022. Out of six teams who pitched their ideas to top leadership at Spark Tank, an annual event providing funding for new ideas which directly enhance mission capabilities and readiness, Project Venom was chosen for its innovative and cost-effective design. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)