Osan AB annual Operation Sweet Treat (Clean)

The annual Operation Sweet Treat was held at the Osan
AB Officers Club, Dec. 14, 2022, for volunteers to package cookies for distribution to Airmen across the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
SRA Ireland Summers, Reporting: 00;00;15
Emilie Jankowski, Operation Sweet Treat Coach: 00;10;14
