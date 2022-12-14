Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan AB annual Operation Sweet Treat (Clean)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    AFN Humphreys

    The annual Operation Sweet Treat was held at the Osan
    AB Officers Club, Dec. 14, 2022, for volunteers to package cookies for distribution to Airmen across the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    SRA Ireland Summers, Reporting: 00;00;15
    Emilie Jankowski, Operation Sweet Treat Coach: 00;10;14

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 23:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868876
    VIRIN: 221214-F-FW816-770
    Filename: DOD_109379449
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan AB annual Operation Sweet Treat (Clean), by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Holidays
    CampHumphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT