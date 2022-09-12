Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 JOINT REGION MARIANAS HOLIDAY MESSAGE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AGANA, GUAM

    12.09.2022

    Video by Reynaldo Rabara 

    Joint Region Marianas

    Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson wishes friends and community partners in Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of Palau the happiest of holidays.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 01:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 868872
    VIRIN: 221219-N-OM261-0001
    Filename: DOD_109379418
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: AGANA, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 JOINT REGION MARIANAS HOLIDAY MESSAGE, by Reynaldo Rabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #jrm #govguam #cnmi #fsm #republicofpalau #usnbg #usnhg #mcbcb #guarng

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT