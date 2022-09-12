Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson wishes friends and community partners in Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of Palau the happiest of holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 01:06
|Location:
|AGANA, GU
This work, 2022 JOINT REGION MARIANAS HOLIDAY MESSAGE, by Reynaldo Rabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
