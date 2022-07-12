U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Levi Wolf, a satellite communications operator with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, leads a weapons free sparring physical training event during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Brown Belt course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, November 29, 2022. Professional development, such as MCMAP, builds mutual understanding, implicit communication, a feeling of pride, fellowship, and common loyalty. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
|12.07.2022
|12.18.2022 23:05
|B-Roll
|868866
|221207-M-RD580-977
|DOD_109379275
|00:01:41
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
