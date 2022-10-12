Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2BCT Conducts CAMLFEX

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    12.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a live fire iteration during a combined arms maneuver live fire exercise (CAMLFEX) on Dec. 9, 2022, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

