2BCT Conducts CAMLFEX

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a blank and live fire iteration during a combined arms maneuver live fire exercise (CAMLFEX) on Dec. 9, 2022, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2022 09:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868858
|VIRIN:
|221209-A-GG328-827
|PIN:
|150221
|Filename:
|DOD_109379054
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
