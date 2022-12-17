Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Most modernized brigade's senior NCO relinquishes responsibility

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, relinquished responsibility of the brigade during a ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2022. Lopez's next assignment will take him to Fort Shafter, Hawaii, where he will assume responsibility of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division as the senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    This work, Most modernized brigade's senior NCO relinquishes responsibility, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forscom
    3rd ID
    Relinquishment of Responsibility
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    Command Sergeant Major (CSM)

