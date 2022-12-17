Most modernized brigade's senior NCO relinquishes responsibility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, relinquished responsibility of the brigade during a ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2022. Lopez's next assignment will take him to Fort Shafter, Hawaii, where he will assume responsibility of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division as the senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)