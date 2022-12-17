Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tis' the Season to Remember

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Goodfellow Air Force Base and the San Angelo community came together to remember fallen service members during the annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 16:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868851
    VIRIN: 221217-F-ED401-249
    Filename: DOD_109378931
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tis' the Season to Remember, by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wreaths
    San Angelo
    remember
    CAP
    joint force

