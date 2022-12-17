Tis' the Season to Remember

Members of Goodfellow Air Force Base and the San Angelo community came together to remember fallen service members during the annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 16:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868851
|VIRIN:
|221217-F-ED401-249
|Filename:
|DOD_109378931
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
