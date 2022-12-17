Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers, Family, community place wreaths on Warriors Walk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Family members and Soldiers place wreaths on the Crape Myrtle trees in the Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 16, 2022. Gold Star Family members, veterans’ motorcycle groups, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and Civil Air Patrol members, and local community members participated in the wreath-laying event alongside our Family and service members to pay tribute to the heroic sacrifices of the fallen 3rd Infantry Division and attached Soldiers memorialized there.

    Each December, in support of National Wreaths Across America Day, the 3rd ID honors fallen Soldiers, while educating the community and new generations about their sacrifices. This is the 16th Wreaths for Warriors Walk event held, recognizing the heroic sacrifices of the Soldiers that have built the legacy of the Marne Division through their extraordinary actions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868850
    VIRIN: 221217-A-DP764-674
    Filename: DOD_109378923
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, Family, community place wreaths on Warriors Walk, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    Wreaths
    holiday
    warriors walk
    crape myrtle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT