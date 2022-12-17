Soldiers, Family, community place wreaths on Warriors Walk

Family members and Soldiers place wreaths on the Crape Myrtle trees in the Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 16, 2022. Gold Star Family members, veterans’ motorcycle groups, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and Civil Air Patrol members, and local community members participated in the wreath-laying event alongside our Family and service members to pay tribute to the heroic sacrifices of the fallen 3rd Infantry Division and attached Soldiers memorialized there.
Each December, in support of National Wreaths Across America Day, the 3rd ID honors fallen Soldiers, while educating the community and new generations about their sacrifices. This is the 16th Wreaths for Warriors Walk event held, recognizing the heroic sacrifices of the Soldiers that have built the legacy of the Marne Division through their extraordinary actions.
