FORT MEADE, MD. - The United States Army Signal School Detachment stationed on Fort Meade, Md. conducts Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills for soldiers training to become Public Affairs and Combat Camera experts during Advanced Individual Training (AIT). These events include ruck marches, land navigation, squad movement, room-clearing and assaulting an entrenched position. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
This work, USASSD | Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
