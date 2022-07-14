Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASSD | Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    FORT MEADE, MD. - The United States Army Signal School Detachment stationed on Fort Meade, Md. conducts Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills for soldiers training to become Public Affairs and Combat Camera experts during Advanced Individual Training (AIT). These events include ruck marches, land navigation, squad movement, room-clearing and assaulting an entrenched position. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 15:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868849
    VIRIN: 220714-A-VC966-1001
    Filename: DOD_109378900
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    TAGS

    AIT
    25Victor
    Combat Camera (COMCAM)
    46Sierra
    public affairs
    Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills (WTBD)

