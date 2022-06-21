The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT MEADE, MD. - U.S. Army Chaplain Cpt. Ryan Pearse of the 741st Intelligence Battalion reveals the role Army Chaplains play in soldier's lives in Fort Meade, Md. on June 21st, 2022. Pearse is an Army Ranger who became a chaplain in 2016 and feels called to support soldiers on a deeper level. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)