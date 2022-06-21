FORT MEADE, MD. - U.S. Army Chaplain Cpt. Ryan Pearse of the 741st Intelligence Battalion reveals the role Army Chaplains play in soldier's lives in Fort Meade, Md. on June 21st, 2022. Pearse is an Army Ranger who became a chaplain in 2016 and feels called to support soldiers on a deeper level. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 15:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|868848
|VIRIN:
|220621-A-VC966-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109378854
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
