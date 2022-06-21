Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    FORT MEADE, MD. - U.S. Army Chaplain Cpt. Ryan Pearse of the 741st Intelligence Battalion reveals the role Army Chaplains play in soldier's lives in Fort Meade, Md. on June 21st, 2022. Pearse is an Army Ranger who became a chaplain in 2016 and feels called to support soldiers on a deeper level. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 15:01
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Chaplain
    religion in the military
    religion in the army
    1st amendment
    chaplain corps

