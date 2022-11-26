Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women, Peace and Security in Continuing Promise 2022

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (Nov. 26, 2022) Sailors and crewmembers assigned to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) discuss women, peace and security alongside members of non-governmental organizations in support of Continuing Promise, Nov. 26, 2022. Comfort is currently deployed in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868845
    VIRIN: 221126-N-YD864-2001
    Filename: DOD_109378782
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women, Peace and Security in Continuing Promise 2022, by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    tah20
    CP22
    Comfort2022

