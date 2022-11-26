CARIBBEAN SEA (Nov. 26, 2022) Sailors and crewmembers assigned to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) discuss women, peace and security alongside members of non-governmental organizations in support of Continuing Promise, Nov. 26, 2022. Comfort is currently deployed in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868845
|VIRIN:
|221126-N-YD864-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109378782
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women, Peace and Security in Continuing Promise 2022, by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT