Teams of high school students enrolled in culinary arts programs around the state face off at three regional competitions to cook the best dish from MRE (Meals-ready-to-eat) ingredients Dec. 1, 8, and 15, 2022, in Berlin, Rochester, and Derry, New Hampshire. The best team from each event will move on to the state-wide final round at Lakes Region Community College Jan. 12, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 13:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868842
|VIRIN:
|221215-Z-AH488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109378765
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|DERRY, NH, US
|Hometown:
|JAFFREY, NH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRE Challenge, by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
