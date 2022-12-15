Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRE Challenge

    DERRY, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Sean Ferry 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Teams of high school students enrolled in culinary arts programs around the state face off at three regional competitions to cook the best dish from MRE (Meals-ready-to-eat) ingredients Dec. 1, 8, and 15, 2022, in Berlin, Rochester, and Derry, New Hampshire. The best team from each event will move on to the state-wide final round at Lakes Region Community College Jan. 12, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868842
    VIRIN: 221215-Z-AH488-1001
    Filename: DOD_109378765
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: DERRY, NH, US 
    Hometown: JAFFREY, NH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, MRE Challenge, by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    holidays
    national guard
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    NHNG

