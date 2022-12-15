MRE Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Teams of high school students enrolled in culinary arts programs around the state face off at three regional competitions to cook the best dish from MRE (Meals-ready-to-eat) ingredients Dec. 1, 8, and 15, 2022, in Berlin, Rochester, and Derry, New Hampshire. The best team from each event will move on to the state-wide final round at Lakes Region Community College Jan. 12, 2023.