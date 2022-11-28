221130-A-IA376-1004 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Nov. 30, 2022) Sailors, assigned to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conduct a subjet matter expert exchange event at Dr. Francisco E. Moscoso Puello, Nov. 30, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Faron High)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868840
|VIRIN:
|221130-A-IA376-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109378706
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SANTO DOMINGO , DO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Subject Matter Expert Exchange - Santo Domingo - Dominican Republic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT