    Haiti Medical Site Setup - CP22

    JEREMIE, HAITI

    12.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Sailors assigned to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) set up the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, during Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 11, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868834
    VIRIN: 221211-N-TR141-2001
    Filename: DOD_109378616
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: JEREMIE, HT 

    USNS Comfort
    Haiti
    Continuing Promise
    CP22
    Comfort2022

