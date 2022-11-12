Sailors assigned to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) set up the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, during Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 11, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868834
|VIRIN:
|221211-N-TR141-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109378616
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|JEREMIE, HT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Haiti Medical Site Setup - CP22, by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT