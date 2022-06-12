Wrap Up - CP22 - Santo Domingo - Dominican Republic

221210-A-IA376-1001 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nov. 27- Dec. 6, 2022) The crew assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), government personnel and Dominican Republic armed forces execute Continuing Promise 2022, Nov. 27- Dec. 6, 2022, Dominican Republic. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Faron High)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 09:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868833
|VIRIN:
|221210-A-IA376-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109378612
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|SANTO DOMINGO, DO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT