    Wrap Up - CP22 - Santo Domingo - Dominican Republic

    SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    12.06.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    221210-A-IA376-1001 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nov. 27- Dec. 6, 2022) The crew assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), government personnel and Dominican Republic armed forces execute Continuing Promise 2022, Nov. 27- Dec. 6, 2022, Dominican Republic. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Faron High)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 09:45
    Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO 

    Dominican Republic
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    CP22
    Comfort2022

