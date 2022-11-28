Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Subject Matter Expert Exchage - Santo Domingo -Dominican Republic

    SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    11.28.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    221203-A-IA376-2199 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Dec. 3, 2022), medical professionals assigned to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conduct a discussion panel with disabled Dominican Republic residents about sexual health, Dec. 3, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army Video by Faron High)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO 

    Dominican Republic
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    CP22
    Comfort2022

