Abraham Lincoln hosts MRTS 3D

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 16, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) hosts Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System (MRTS) 3D. Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis)
