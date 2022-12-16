Sgt. Mariany Aliendres from Miami, Fla., serves as an executive administrative assistant with the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 21:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868820
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-NL413-109
|Filename:
|DOD_109378414
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Mariany Aliendres - Telemundo - Holiday, by CPT Katherine Alegado and 1LT Janeen Phelps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT