Various depictions of Guardians working together and collaborating on projects. The imagery was captured in support of the Space Systems Command mission video, created by the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron at Hill AFB, Utah.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 17:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868816
|VIRIN:
|220418-X-TM212-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109378228
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Systems Command Mission Video B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT