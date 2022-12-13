Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCBH Holiday Message 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Mr. Douglas Wadsworth, chief of staff, MCBH, and Sgt. Maj. Joseph Caputo, sergeant major, MCBH, send a holiday message to base personnel, Dec. 13, 2022. The video encourages Marines, Sailors and their families to have a safe and happy holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 19:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 868814
    VIRIN: 221213-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_109378213
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCBH Holiday Message 2022, by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT