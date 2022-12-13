U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Mr. Douglas Wadsworth, chief of staff, MCBH, and Sgt. Maj. Joseph Caputo, sergeant major, MCBH, send a holiday message to base personnel, Dec. 13, 2022. The video encourages Marines, Sailors and their families to have a safe and happy holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 19:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|868814
|VIRIN:
|221213-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109378213
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCBH Holiday Message 2022, by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
