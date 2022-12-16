Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    December 2022 Snow Scenes at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This video, taken Dec. 16, 2022, shows the La Crosse River as it flows through the Pine View Recreation Area and over Trout Falls at Fort McCoy, Wis., after a fresh snowfall. On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. The recreation area covers hundreds of acres. People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 01:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868810
    VIRIN: 221216-A-OK556-153
    Filename: DOD_109378196
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, December 2022 Snow Scenes at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    outdoor recreation
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground
    Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy DFMWR

