Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Santa Claus B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the New Hampshire Army National Guard aviation units assist the State Employee Association in delivering hundreds of presents for families in need to the Berlin Airport, December 13. Operation Santa Claus, a State run event, collects donations of gifts for families in need.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868804
    VIRIN: 221213-Z-ES049-002
    Filename: DOD_109378158
    Length: 00:34:25
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Santa Claus B-Roll Package, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Christmas
    aviation
    Army National Guard
    New Hampshire
    UH 60 (Blackhawk)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT