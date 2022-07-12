U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron and 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for de-icing at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 7, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 17:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868803
|VIRIN:
|221206-F-BI574-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109378150
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELEMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
This work, 15th AS completes AFFORGEN training B-roll, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
