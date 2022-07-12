Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th AS completes AFFORGEN training B-roll

    JOINT BASE ELEMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron and 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for de-icing at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 7, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868803
    VIRIN: 221206-F-BI574-7001
    Filename: DOD_109378150
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: JOINT BASE ELEMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th AS completes AFFORGEN training B-roll, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mobility
    combat readiness
    Rapid Global Mobility
    lethality
    air superiority
    AFFORGEN

