Red Flag-Rescue is a joint exercise that involves other service branches as well as partner nations and is the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise held twice a year, hosted exclusively by Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
RF-R biannually involves multiple units within the 355th Wing, from pararescuemen to pilots, as well as members from the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Regiment, other rescue units from Nellis AFB and many other allied nations and joint services, all converging at Playas Training Center in New Mexico.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868799
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-CL785-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109378070
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RF-R: The world's premier rescue training, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
