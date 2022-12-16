Airmen from 20 Air Force Specialty Codes learn and practice building a command center, posting security at designated defensive fighting positions, defending against a simulated attack and caring for simulated casualties at a forward operating base while employing skillsets outside of their designated AFSC.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 15:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|868791
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-QH602-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109378025
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th Fighter Wing Airmen train to be multi-capable, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
