    4th Fighter Wing Airmen train to be multi-capable

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen from 20 Air Force Specialty Codes learn and practice building a command center, posting security at designated defensive fighting positions, defending against a simulated attack and caring for simulated casualties at a forward operating base while employing skillsets outside of their designated AFSC.

    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 15:34
    This work, 4th Fighter Wing Airmen train to be multi-capable, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

