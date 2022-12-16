Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF, ESG-3 conclude Exercise Steel Knight 23

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Logistics Group and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing alongside U.S. Navy Expeditionary Strike Group 3 participate in Exercise Steel Knight 23 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, San Clemente Island and Fort Hunter Liggett, California, Nov. 28 - Dec. 16, 2022. Steel Knight is a combined arms live-fire exercise involving every major subordinate command of the I MEF Marine Air-Ground Task Force and ESG-3. Steel Knight ensures 1st Marine Division is optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces, and certifies the next iteration of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 16:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868785
    VIRIN: 221216-M-MO312-1001
    Filename: DOD_109377892
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF, ESG-3 conclude Exercise Steel Knight 23, by LCpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    I MEF
    ESG 3
    Navy
    Steel Knight
    MRF D

