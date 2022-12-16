I MEF, ESG-3 conclude Exercise Steel Knight 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Logistics Group and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing alongside U.S. Navy Expeditionary Strike Group 3 participate in Exercise Steel Knight 23 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, San Clemente Island and Fort Hunter Liggett, California, Nov. 28 - Dec. 16, 2022. Steel Knight is a combined arms live-fire exercise involving every major subordinate command of the I MEF Marine Air-Ground Task Force and ESG-3. Steel Knight ensures 1st Marine Division is optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces, and certifies the next iteration of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dean Gurule)