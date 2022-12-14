Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss holds annual Iron Summit at El Paso Convention Center (Social Media)

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Quintin Gee 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Fort Bliss held its annual Iron Summit at the El Paso Convention Center. The two-day event featured several guest speakers and is designed for senior leaders on the installation to further enhance their leadership skills. The version of this video features music and lower thirds for social media purposes.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868782
    VIRIN: 221216-A-QR584-001
    Filename: DOD_109377884
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    This work, Fort Bliss holds annual Iron Summit at El Paso Convention Center (Social Media), by SGT Quintin Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    Leadership
    El Paso
    Seminar
    Iron Summit
    El Paso Convention Center

