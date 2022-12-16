Spc. Brandon Greiner of Spirit Lake, Iowa, wishes Iowans a Merry Christmas from Romania. Greiner is deployed with the 1133rd Transportation Company, Iowa Army National Guard. The unit is transporting equipment and supplies to support Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission, which enables the U.S. to provide deterrence to adversaries while supporting U.S. NATO partners. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 15:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868776
|VIRIN:
|221216-Z-KS612-007
|Filename:
|DOD_109377845
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|PL
|Hometown:
|SPIRIT LAKE, IA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Deployed Iowa National Guard Soldier gives holiday shout out, by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT