As Team Moody gets ready for the holiday season, Moody's Chaplain team is sending a holiday message to you and your families! Take some time this holiday season to check-in on your friends and family members and connect with your meaningful traditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 14:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868765
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-GO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109377764
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chap. Foust - Holiday Message, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT