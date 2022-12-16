Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks at a Delaware Veterans Summit and PACT Act Town Hall

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden participates in a town hall and speaks with veterans and veteran survivors to discuss the historic expansion of benefits and services resulting from the PACT Act.

    New Castle, DE

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 13:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 868763
    Filename: DOD_109377684
    Length: 00:40:56
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    POTUS
    President Biden
    PACT Act

