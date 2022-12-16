Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DMA Command Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    U.S. Army Sergeant Major Sean Parrish, Defense Media Activity's current Command Senior Enlisted Leader, will transfer responsibility to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jason David during a Change of Responsibility ceremony, December 16, 2022, at Fort George G. Meade, MD.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:37:33
    Location: US

