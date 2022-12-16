DMA Command Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Sergeant Major Sean Parrish, Defense Media Activity's current Command Senior Enlisted Leader, will transfer responsibility to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jason David during a Change of Responsibility ceremony, December 16, 2022, at Fort George G. Meade, MD.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 13:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|868762
|Filename:
|DOD_109377683
|Length:
|00:37:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
