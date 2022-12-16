JMC Holiday animation 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 13:14
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868760
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-YZ466-888
|PIN:
|221216
|Filename:
|DOD_109377674
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Hometown:
|ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JMC Holiday animation 2022, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Munitions Command
LEAVE A COMMENT