On this day Dec. 16, 1944, 78 years ago our forefathers entered in what was called “the greatest American battle of the war” , the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes region of Belgium was Adolf Hitler’s last major offensive in World War II against the Western Front.



During the brutal fighting in the winter of 1944 in the Ardennes Forest, the grit and determination of the Screaming Eagles saved the besieged City of Bastogne - and consequently a major turning point in the war, lasting six brutal weeks, from December 16, 1944, to January 25, 1945.