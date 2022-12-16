Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    On this day Dec. 16, 1944, 78 years ago our forefathers entered in what was called “the greatest American battle of the war” , the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes region of Belgium was Adolf Hitler’s last major offensive in World War II against the Western Front.

    During the brutal fighting in the winter of 1944 in the Ardennes Forest, the grit and determination of the Screaming Eagles saved the besieged City of Bastogne - and consequently a major turning point in the war, lasting six brutal weeks, from December 16, 1944, to January 25, 1945.

    101st
    Battle of the Bulge
    Bastogne
    WWII

