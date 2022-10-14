U.S. Armed - Forces Air Force Women's Basketball Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868739" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States Armed Forces Air Force Women's Basketball Team share what it means to be an Airman - on and off the court.

The team held try-outs. assembled a roster, and prepared at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio on Oct. 24 through Nov. 2, 2022, for the Armed Forces Women’s Basketball Championship held on Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 5 to 13, 2022. Their preparation included exhibition games with Edison State Community College and Wilberforce University.

During their stay, multiple Wright-Patt agencies, including the 88th Force Support Squadron, supported the team by way of lodging, meals, transportation and more.

(U.S. Air Force video by Jeff Harris, Senior Airman Jack Gardner, and Ryan Law)