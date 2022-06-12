Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    NMCCL's Commander & Director Captain Kevin Brown and Command Master Chief Morais McDermott wish staff and beneficiaries Happy Holidays and Happy New Year! Our leaders take a look back at accomplishments and challenges overcome this past year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 09:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868724
    VIRIN: 221216-N-FE818-1001
    Filename: DOD_109377055
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday greeting
    Navy Medicine
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT