Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMCOM Commanding General Omar Jones and Command Sergeant Major Jason Copeland wish Happy Holidays to the IMCOM Professionals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Stephen Warns 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    IMCOM Commanding General Omar Jones and Command Sergeant Major Jason Copeland wish Happy Holidays to the IMCOM Professionals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 09:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 868723
    VIRIN: 221216-F-QG562-001
    Filename: DOD_109377045
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM Commanding General Omar Jones and Command Sergeant Major Jason Copeland wish Happy Holidays to the IMCOM Professionals, by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    IMCOM PeopleFirst ArmysHome HappyHolidays SeasonsGreetings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT