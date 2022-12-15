PBS News Hour 2022

Senior Airman Christen Mills, an aircraft loadmaster and Staff Sgt. Thomas Pedrosa, a financial management technician with the 105th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard, sing “What Child is This” Dec. 15, 2022 at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York. Mills and Pedrosa sang the song as a submission to be aired on the PBS News Hour. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 09:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868720
|VIRIN:
|221215-Z-WA448-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109376963
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US
|Hometown:
|NEW HAMPTON, NY, US
|Hometown:
|NEWBURGH, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
