Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PBS News Hour 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Christen Mills, an aircraft loadmaster and Staff Sgt. Thomas Pedrosa, a financial management technician with the 105th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard, sing “What Child is This” Dec. 15, 2022 at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York. Mills and Pedrosa sang the song as a submission to be aired on the PBS News Hour. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868720
    VIRIN: 221215-Z-WA448-1001
    Filename: DOD_109376963
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US
    Hometown: NEW HAMPTON, NY, US
    Hometown: NEWBURGH, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PBS News Hour 2022, by TSgt Daniel Hotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    NYANG
    Stewart Air National Guard Base
    105th Airlift Wing
    DMNA
    PBS News Hour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT