Description of the concept of Agile Combat Employment using a simulated scenario with illustrative phases.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 08:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868719
|VIRIN:
|221215-D-AI772-466
|Filename:
|DOD_109376922
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Visualizing Agile Combat Employment, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT