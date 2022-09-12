Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mount Whitney Undocking

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GENOA, ITALY

    12.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    221209-N-JC445-1001 GENOA, Italy (Dec. 09, 2022) - A multimedia timelapse featuring the undocking of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during the ship's drydock phase in San Giorgio Del Porto in Genoa, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 07:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868711
    VIRIN: 221209-N-JC445-1001
    Filename: DOD_109376868
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: GENOA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney Undocking, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Mount Whitney
    drydock
    LCC 20
    undocking
    Vox Maris

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT