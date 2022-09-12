USS Mount Whitney Undocking

221209-N-JC445-1001 GENOA, Italy (Dec. 09, 2022) - A multimedia timelapse featuring the undocking of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during the ship's drydock phase in San Giorgio Del Porto in Genoa, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 07:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868711
|VIRIN:
|221209-N-JC445-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109376868
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|GENOA, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
