    Ninth Air Force (AFCENT) Leadership Holiday Message

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Katherine Grabham, AFCENT command chief, share a holiday themed message for deployed AFCENT services members.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 05:46
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

