Defenders assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron participate in the 18th SFS Best Defender Challenge, Dec. 16, 2022. The mentally and physically demanding objectives throughout the 10-mile route tested Airmen on various tactics, techniques, and procedures. The challenges included low crawls, ammo lifts, tactical combat casualty care and a humvee push. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 03:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868673
|VIRIN:
|221217-F-IK699-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109376704
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th SFS Best Defender Challenge (B-Roll), by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena Air Base
Defenders
Security Force
18th SFS
LEAVE A COMMENT