Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Spangdahlem Holiday Market

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    12.02.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega also known as DJ Bean chats with people attending the 2022 Spangdahlem Holiday Market.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 02:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 868662
    VIRIN: 221202-F-WF370-545
    Filename: DOD_109376652
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Spangdahlem Holiday Market, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Christmas
    DMA
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Holiday Market

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT