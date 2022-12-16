An Operation Christmas Drop Miracle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After six years away from home, U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Johnsey Hagel, Task Force Talon team leader, drops packages to his island of Mog Mog during Operation Christmas Drop, Dec. 6, 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is an annual U.S. Air Force tradition of packaging and delivering donated supplies such as food, fishing equipment, school books, and clothing to more than 20 thousand islanders across 56 remote islands throughout the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)