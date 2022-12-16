After six years away from home, U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Johnsey Hagel, Task Force Talon team leader, drops packages to his island of Mog Mog during Operation Christmas Drop, Dec. 6, 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is an annual U.S. Air Force tradition of packaging and delivering donated supplies such as food, fishing equipment, school books, and clothing to more than 20 thousand islanders across 56 remote islands throughout the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 00:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868659
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-NI202-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109376462
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, An Operation Christmas Drop Miracle, by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
