    An Operation Christmas Drop Miracle

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    After six years away from home, U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Johnsey Hagel, Task Force Talon team leader, drops packages to his island of Mog Mog during Operation Christmas Drop, Dec. 6, 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is an annual U.S. Air Force tradition of packaging and delivering donated supplies such as food, fishing equipment, school books, and clothing to more than 20 thousand islanders across 56 remote islands throughout the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 00:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868659
    VIRIN: 221216-F-NI202-1001
    Filename: DOD_109376462
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Operation Christmas Drop Miracle, by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Operation Christmas Drop
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    OCD
    71st Operation Christmas Drop

