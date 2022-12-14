Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Forces activation ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Space Forces Korea was activated at Osan Airbase, assigning Space Forces to U.S. Forces Korea. Space Forces Korea will provide space planning and employment expertise, as well as space command and control to General Lacamera the USFK Commander.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 23:09
    Location: KR

    AFN
    USFK
    Space Force
    MBK

