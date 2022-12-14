Space Forces Korea was activated at Osan Airbase, assigning Space Forces to U.S. Forces Korea. Space Forces Korea will provide space planning and employment expertise, as well as space command and control to General Lacamera the USFK Commander.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 23:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868651
|VIRIN:
|221214-A-BU072-955
|Filename:
|DOD_109376303
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Forces activation ceremony, by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT