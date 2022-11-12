Japan, Philippines and U.S. leaders reiterate their shared commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific at the Japan-Philippines-U.S. Land Forces Summit press conference at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2022. During the summit, the leaders exchanged views on landpower in the region and discussed opportunities for futurecollaboration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 21:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868639
|VIRIN:
|221211-F-AR133-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109376247
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Japan-Philippines-U.S. Land Forces Summit press conference, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
