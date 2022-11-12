video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Japan, Philippines and U.S. leaders reiterate their shared commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific at the Japan-Philippines-U.S. Land Forces Summit press conference at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2022. During the summit, the leaders exchanged views on landpower in the region and discussed opportunities for futurecollaboration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy