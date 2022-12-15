Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific Announces Opening of Red Hill Clinic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



221215-N-OT701-1002 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Dec. 15, 2022) An interview with Dr. Kevin Nakamura, Chief Medical Officer, Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific, at the Naval Health Clinic Hawaii’s Branch Health Clinic – Makalapa where the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific (DHAR-IP) Red Hill Clinic will be located. Beginning December 27, 2022, DEERS-enrolled patients can schedule an appointment by calling the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line (NAL) at 800-874-2273 and requesting an appointment at the Red Hill Clinic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)