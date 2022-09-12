Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis hosts Distinguished Flying Cross ceremony

    12.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, recognized 24 Airmen for their heroic actions during Operation Allies Refuge at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 9, 2022. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to any officer or enlisted person of the U.S. armed forces for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 17:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

