Travis hosts Distinguished Flying Cross ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, recognized 24 Airmen for their heroic actions during Operation Allies Refuge at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 9, 2022. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to any officer or enlisted person of the U.S. armed forces for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|12.09.2022
|12.15.2022 17:48
|Newscasts
|868613
|221209-F-DU706-001
|DOD_109376012
|00:01:29
|US
|0
|0
